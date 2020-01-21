DePuy Synthes drives innovation with ASCs, outpatient care top of mind

Seeing a "persistent shift toward the outpatient setting, DePuy Synthes is focused on developing devices that can accommodate smaller facilities such as ASCs, according to Rajit Kamal, vice president and global franchise leader of the company's knee business.

Mr. Kamal shared his insights in an interview with Medical Device and Diagnostic Industry.

"We are making sure we are developing the portfolio that is enabling our customers to be able to operate in this site of care, and that means developing products that are portable, smaller and cost effective," Mr. Kamal said.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and 3D-printing technologies could benefit ASCs while addressing unmet needs in total knee replacement, according to Mr. Kamal.

Mr. Kamal outlined four opportunities to improve total knee replacement:

1. Standardizing patient selection through personalization, automation, efficiency and connectivity

2. Using AI to create personalized surgical plans

3. Leveraging easy-to-use, portable and cost-effective robotic devices for better remote patient monitoring

4. Investing in 3D-printing technologies to develop designs that aren't possible with traditional manufacturing

