Pennsylvania orthopedic practice adds outpatient knee replacements

Newtown Square, Pa.-based Premier Orthopaedics added outpatient knee replacements at its surgery center in Exton, Pa.

The center was recently approved for same-day unilateral total knee replacement, according to an April 26 announcement. Jonathan Garino, MD, is performing the procedures, and more surgeons will be added as demand increases.

Patients are expected to spend eight hours at the center for procedures.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.