Orthopedic surgeon pay in 2022: 7 statistics

Here are seven statistics on orthopedic surgeon compensation that Becker's has reported on since April 15:

1. Orthopedic surgery saw a 3.5 percent increase in average starting salary over the last year, according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

2. Based on the salaries of midcareer orthopedic surgeons in 15 of the largest cities by population on the East Coast and the West Coast, orthopedic surgeons working on the East Coast earn a higher yearly salary, according to Medscape.

3. The average and high ends of orthopedic surgeon pay have decreased since 2016, and the lower end has increased, according to the Merritt Hawkins report.

4. According to an annual report from recruiting firm AMN Healthcare, orthopedic surgeons were offered the highest starting salary among medical professionals in 2022, at $565,000 plus sign-on bonuses and incentives.

5. Orthopedics is among the five wealthiest specialties, with 25 percent of survey respondents reporting a net worth of more than $5 million, according to Medscape's 2022 "Physician Wealth & Debt Report."

6. Medscape reported the average compensation for orthopedic surgeons was $557,000 in 2022, up from $511,000 in 2021. The specialty also saw the highest average incentive bonus, $126,000. In 2021, that figure was $116,000.

7. Orthopedic income increased 9 percent since 2021, according to Medscape's 2022 "Physician Compensation Report."