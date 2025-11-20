Orthopedic clinic to roll out AI platform

Columbus, Ga.-based Hughston Clinic, which serves Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida, is teaming up with Commure to introduce the healthcare technology company’s enterprise AI platform throughout its orthopedic network.

The partnership will bring a suite of AI-driven capabilities to the clinic, including tools for revenue cycle management, ambient documentation and workflow support for prior authorization, check-in, check-out and follow-up coordination, according to a Nov. 20 news release.

Hughston Clinic will connect Commure’s platform with several EHR systems, including Athenahealth, Medhost and Surgical Information Systems.

The clinic expects the technology deployment to expand patient access, strengthen clinical documentation and optimize financial performance across its operations, the release said.