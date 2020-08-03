Ohio health system opening orthopedic center — 3 insights

Zanesville, Ohio-based Genesis HealthCare System is building an orthopedic care center to consolidate all its orthopedic services into one building, CantonRep.com reports.

What you should know:

1. The center will feature patient treatment spaces, physical and occupational therapy spaces, and an imaging suite.

2. The center is near the health system's surgery center and hospital.

3. Developers will break ground on the center later in 2020, with an anticipated 2021 opening.

