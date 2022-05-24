Chicago orthopedic group serving 75% CMS patients sees high growth

Chicago-based Genesis Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is bucking trends by serving one of the specialty's most underserved population segments — patients on Medicare and Medicaid.

Only 1 percent of Illinois orthopedic practices accept patients who use the CMS programs, Genesis said in a May 24 news release emailed to Becker's. The eight-location practice's patient base is about 75 percent Medicaid and Medicare patients.

"With our care delivery model, we've managed to do it sustainably, while still organically growing each year with new offices across Chicagoland to serve even more effectively," Genesis CEO Andrew Shadid said in the news release.

Genesis provides orthopedic care led by the practice's president Hythem Shadid, MD, who previously served as the team orthopedic physician for the men's and women's U.S. national soccer teams. Dr. Shadid specializes in advanced knee, hip and shoulder conditions.

"Equity in healthcare is extremely important to us, so we're dedicated to ensuring that our practice is welcoming to everyone, regardless of income, wealth or insurance status," Dr. Shadid said. "Everyone is welcome at Genesis, and we're excited for what the future holds as we press forward into new possibilities for serving those in orthopedic need."