Best orthopedic ASCs in the Midwest

Of the more than 200 orthopedic ASCs on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list, more than 30 are in the Midwest.
The full list of all ranked ASCs is here.
Here are the top spine and orthopedic ASCs in the Midwest.
Illinois
- Hinsdale Surgical Center
- DMG Surgical Center (Lombard)
- Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery-Mokena
- Oak ASC (Bourbonnais)
- Schaumburg Surgery Center
- Springfield Clinic
- Hawthorn Place Outpatient Surgery Center (Vernon Hills)
- Duly Surgery Center Westmont
- Salt Creek Surgery Center (Westmont)
Indiana
- Indiana Specialty Surgery Center (Bloomington)
- Franciscan Orthopedic Surgery Center (Carmel)
- Parkview Ortho Center (Fort Wayne)
- Indiana Hand To Shoulder Beltway Surgery Center (Indianapolis)
- Midwest Specialty Surgery Center (Indianapolis)
- South Campus Surgery Center (Indianapolis)
- St. Francis Mooresville Surgery Center
- Allied Physicians Surgery Center (South Bend)
Iowa
- West Lakes Surgery Center (Clive)
- Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center (West Des Moines)
Michigan
- Bloomfield Hills Surgery Center
- Dearborn Surgery Center
- Precision Surgery Center—Macomb
- Unasource Surgery Center (Troy)
- Upper Peninsula Surgery Center (Marquette)
Minnesota
- Summit Orthopedics Eagan
Missouri
- JCMG Surgery Center (Jefferson City)
- Des Peres Square Surgery Center (St. Louis)
Ohio
- Beacon Orthopaedics-Summit Woods (Cincinnati)
- West Chester Surgical Suites
- Ohio Orthopedic Surgery Institute—Columbus
- Ohio Specialty Surgical Suites (North Canton)
Wisconsin
- Orthopedic and Sports Surgery Center (Appleton)
- Orthomidwest Surgery Center Beloit (Beloit)
- Orthopedic Surgery Center of Green Bay
- Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center (Kenosha)
- Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point
- Bone and Joint Surgery Center Rib Mountain (Wausau)
At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.