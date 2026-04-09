Best orthopedic ASCs in the Midwest

Of the more than 200 orthopedic ASCs on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list, more than 30 are in the Midwest.

The full list of all ranked ASCs is here.

Here are the top spine and orthopedic ASCs in the Midwest.

Illinois

Hinsdale Surgical Center

DMG Surgical Center (Lombard)

Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery-Mokena

Oak ASC (Bourbonnais)

Schaumburg Surgery Center

Springfield Clinic

Hawthorn Place Outpatient Surgery Center (Vernon Hills)

Duly Surgery Center Westmont

Salt Creek Surgery Center (Westmont)

Indiana

Indiana Specialty Surgery Center (Bloomington)

Franciscan Orthopedic Surgery Center (Carmel)

Parkview Ortho Center (Fort Wayne)

Indiana Hand To Shoulder Beltway Surgery Center (Indianapolis)

Midwest Specialty Surgery Center (Indianapolis)

South Campus Surgery Center (Indianapolis)

St. Francis Mooresville Surgery Center

Allied Physicians Surgery Center (South Bend)

Iowa

West Lakes Surgery Center (Clive)

Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center (West Des Moines)

Michigan

Bloomfield Hills Surgery Center

Dearborn Surgery Center

Precision Surgery Center—Macomb

Unasource Surgery Center (Troy)

Upper Peninsula Surgery Center (Marquette)

Minnesota

Summit Orthopedics Eagan

Missouri

JCMG Surgery Center (Jefferson City)

Des Peres Square Surgery Center (St. Louis)

Ohio

Beacon Orthopaedics-Summit Woods (Cincinnati)

West Chester Surgical Suites

Ohio Orthopedic Surgery Institute—Columbus

Ohio Specialty Surgical Suites (North Canton)

Wisconsin

Orthopedic and Sports Surgery Center (Appleton)

Orthomidwest Surgery Center Beloit (Beloit)

Orthopedic Surgery Center of Green Bay

Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center (Kenosha)

Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point

Bone and Joint Surgery Center Rib Mountain (Wausau)

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.