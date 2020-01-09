ASC orthopedic volumes projected to skyrocket this decade — 3 reasons why

Hospital outpatient departments currently perform about 50 percent of outpatient orthopedic procedures that could be comfortably done in an ASC, according to Sg2's 2019 Impact of Change forecast.

However, surgery centers are expected to witness rapid growth in orthopedic volumes over the next 10 years, Sg2 Senior Consulting Director Amanda Olderog explained in an ASC Focus article.

Three factors will contribute to higher orthopedic volumes in ASCs:

1. Decreasing payment barriers for total joint replacement in the ASC

2. Increasing bundled payment and value-based care efforts

3. Price and quality comparisons between ASCs and hospital outpatient departments

