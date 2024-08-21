A new wave of orthopedic ASCs

Here are four new orthopedics-focused ASCs that are now in development or have opened in the last month, as reported by Becker's since July 22:

1. Parkview Health and Ortho NorthEast, both based in Fort Wayne, Ind., broke ground on a facility in Warsaw, Ind., that will house an orthopedic ASC.

2. Fort Worth, Texas-based Axis Brain and Back Institute opened a new surgery center on its Southlake campus specializing in microsurgical techniques for neck and back pain.

3. Louisville, Ky.-based Commonwealth Pain and Spine broke ground on an ASC in New Albany, Ind.

4. Moline, Ill.-based ORA Orthopedics broke ground on a new $50 million location in Bettendorf, Iowa, that will house an ASC and space for physical and occupational therapy.