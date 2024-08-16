Commonwealth Pain and Spine breaks ground on ASC

Louisville, Ky.-based Commonwealth Pain and Spine has broken ground on an ASC in New Albany, Ind., according to an Aug. 12 report from Louisville Business First.

The 15,000-square-foot facility will have four operating rooms and two procedure rooms. A price tag for the facility has not been disclosed.

Commonwealth Pain and Spine has 20 clinics across Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois and provides preventative and comprehensive pain management through minimally invasive surgery, occupational and physical therapy, injections, CBD therapies and more.

Commonwealth is one of Louisville's largest private companies, according to the report, with almost $46 million in revenue in 2022.

Commonwealth Pain and Spine has also been one of the fastest-growing companies in the area, increasing its revenue by more than 75% from 2018 to 2020.