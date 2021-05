9 states with the biggest drop in total hip replacements

Definitive Healthcare collected data on total hip replacements performed over the last two years by state and the case volume differential.

Ten places in the country with the largest year-over-year drop in total hip surgeries in 2020:

1. Massachusetts: 86.4 percent of 2019 volume (down 380 cases)

2. Arizona: 85 percent (down 960 cases)

3. Colorado: 82.2 percent (down 858 cases)

4. Maine: 81.3 percent (down 148 cases)

5. South Dakota: 79.8 percent (down 326 cases)

6. Arkansas: 79.2 percent (down 162 cases)

7. West Virginia: 74.9 percent (down 271 cases)

8. Hawaii: 62.3 percent (down 141 cases)

9. Iowa: 58.3 percent (down 1,377 cases)

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.