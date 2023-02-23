580+ ASCs with total joint replacements | 2023

Here are 580+ ASCs wtih total joint replacements in 2023.

Alabama

Gulf Coast Surgical Partners (Mobile)

Alaska

Alaska Spine Institute Surgery Center (Anchorage)

Alaska Surgery Center (Anchorage)

Alpine Surgery Center (Anchorage)

Creekside Surgery Center (Anchorage)

Providence Surgery Center (Anchorage)

Surgery Center of Wasilla (Alaska)

Arizona

Banner Surgery Center-Thuderbird (Glendale)

Gateway Surgery Center (Phoenix)

Greenbaum Surgical Specialty Hospital (Scottsdale)

Metro Surgery Center (Phoenix)

North Valley Surgical Center in Scottsdale

Oro Valley (Ariz.) Surgical Suites

Prescott (Ariz.) Outpatient Surgery Center

Southwest Orthopedic and Spine Hospital (Phoenix)

SurgCenter Camelback (Phoenix)

SurgCenter Gilbert (Ariz.)

SurgCenter of Greater Phoenix (Scottsdale)

SurgCenter at Pima Crossing (Scottsdale)

SurgCenter Tucson (Ariz.)

Surgery Center at Paradise Valley (Scottsdale)

Arkansas

Arkansas Specialty Surgery Center (Little Rock)

Tri State Advanced Surgery Center (Marion)

California

Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center (Redlands).

Advanced Surgery Center of North County (Escondido)

Bahamas Surgery Center (Bakersfield, Calif.)

Campus Surgery Center (Daly City)

Carlsbad (Calif.) Surgery Center

Center for Orthopedic Surgery (Van Nuys)

Concierge Surgical Center (Arroyo Grande)

Encino (Calif.) Surgical Center

Fremont (Calif.) Surgery Center

Glendale (Calif.) Surgical Center

Goodlife Surgery Center (Torrance)

Hacienda Surgery Center (Pleasanton)

Kaiser Folsom (Calif.) Ambulatory Surgery Center

Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center (Los Angeles)

La Veta Surgical Center (Orange)

Los Robles Surgicenter (Thousand Oaks)

Marin Specialty Surgery Center (San Rafael)

MemorialCare Surgical Center at Long Beach (Calif.)

MemorialCare Surgical Center at Orange Coast (Fountain Valley)

Mission Valley Heights Surgery Center (San Diego)

Monterey (Calif.) Peninsula Surgery Centers

Muir Orthopaedic Specialists (Walnut Creek)

Newport Orthopedic Institute (Newport Beach)

North Bay Regional Surgery Center (Novato)

Oak Park Surgery Center (Arroyo Grande, Calif.)

Otay Lakes Surgery Center (Chula Vista, Calif.)

Outpatient Surgery Center of La Jolla (San Diego)

Palo Alto Medical Foundation's Surgery Center Mountain View (Calif.)

Pleasanton (Calif.) Surgery Center

Premier Specialty Surgical Center (West Hills)

Presidio Surgery Center (San Francisco)

Providence Summit Surgery Center (Santa Clarita)

Posada Ambulatory Surgery Center (Templeton)

Poway (Calif.) Surgery Center

Rancho Mirage (Calif.) Surgery Center

Roseville Surgery Center (Sacramento)

San Francisco Surgery Center

Santa Rosa (Calif.) Surgery Center and Endoscopy Center

Sequoia Surgical Pavilion (Walnut Creek)

Skyway Surgery Center (Chico)

Specialty Surgical Center (Westlake Village)

Specialty Surgical Center of Irvine (Calif.)

Stanislaus Surgical Hospital (Modesto)

Summit Surgery Center (Santa Barbara)

The Surgery Center of Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (Oakland)

The Surgical Center at Saddleback (Laguna Hills)

Surgery Center of Long Beach (Calif.)

Sutter Sierra Surgery Center (Roseville)

Sutter Alhambra Surgery Center (Sacramento)

Sutter Auburn (Calif.) Surgery Center

Tower Surgery Center (Turlock)

University Ambulatory Surgery Center (San Diego)

University Surgery Center (Merced)

Ventana Surgical Center (Tarzana)

West Hills Surgical Center (West Hills)

Colorado

Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango)

Audubon ASC St. Francis (Colorado Springs)

Banner Surgery Center - Loveland (Colo.)

Boulder (Colo.) Surgery Center

Cherry Creek Surgery Center (Denver)

Crown Point Surgery Center (Denver)

Flatirons Surgery Center (Denver)

Hampden Surgery Center (Denver)

Lincoln Surgery Center (Parker)

Lone Tree (Colo.) ASC

Loveland (Colo.) Surgery Center

Midtown Surgical Center

Mile High Surgery Center (Greenwood Village)

Musculoskeletal Surgery Center (Thornton)

North Metro Surgery Center (Thornton)

Orthopaedic and Spine Center of the Rockies (Fort Collins)

Orthopedic Center of the Rockies (Loveland)

Rocky Mountain Surgery Center (Englewood)

Rose Surgical Center (Denver)

Steamboat Surgery Center (Steamboat Springs)

SurgCenter on Dry Creek (Englewood)

The Surgery Center at Lutheran (Wheat Ridge)

Orthopaedic & Spine Center of Southern Colorado (Colorado Springs)

Vail (Colo.) Valley Surgery Center

Connecticut

Constitution Surgery Center East (Waterford)

Middlesex Center For Advanced Orthopedic Surgery

Orthopaedic & Specialty Surgery Center (Danbury)

Western Connecticut Orthopedic Surgical Center (Danbury)

Delaware

Glasgow (Del.) Medical Center

Florida

Advanced Center for Surgery (Vero Beach)

Advanced Surgery Center of Orlando (Fla.)

Advanced Surgery Center of Sarasota (Fla.)

Advanced Surgery Center of Tampa (Fla.)

Andrews Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center (Gulf Breeze)

Bayonet Point Surgery and Endoscopy Center (Hudson)

Blue Springs Surgery Center (Orange City)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Outpatient Surgery Center

Brandon (Fla.) Ambulatory Surgery Center

Carillon Surgery Center (St. Petersburg)

Center for Special Surgery (St. Petersburg).

Center for Specialized Surgery (Ft. Myers)

CenterOne Surgery Center (Jacksonville).

Coastal Orthopedics (Bradenton, Fla.)

Colonial Outpatient Surgery Center (Fort Myers)

Countryside Surgery Center (Clearwater)

Cypress Creek Outpatient Surgical Center (Fort Lauderdale)

Delray Beach (Fla.) Surgical Suites

Doctors Same Day Surgery Center (Sarasota)

Florida Orthopaedic Institute (Temple Terrace)

Global Microsurgical Center at the Masson Spine Institute (Ocoee)

Legacy Surgery Center (Tampa)

Longleaf Surgery Center (New Port Richey)

Marion Surgery Center (Ocala)

Memorial Same Day Surgery Center (Hollywood)

Miami Surgical Suites

Murdock Ambulatory Surgery Center (Port Charlotte)

Musculoskeletal Ambulatory Surgery Center (Bradenton)

New Port Richey Surgery Center (Trinity)

North Florida Surgery Center (Pensacola)

Orlando (Fla.) Surgery Center for Outpatient Surgery

The Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Gainesville)

Orthopaedic Surgery Center of Ocala (Fla.)

Orthopedic Surgery Center of Palm Beach County (Boynton Beach)

Outpatient Surgical Services (Plantation)

Palms West Surgicenter – (Loxahatchee)

Performance Health Surgery Center (Fort Myers)

Physician's Surgical Care Center (Winter Park)

Riverwalk Surgery Center (Fort Myers)

Seaside Surgery Center (Naples)

Skyway Surgery Center (St. Petersburg)

SurgCenter Northeast (St. Petersburg)

SurgCenter of Orange Park (Fla.)

SurgCenter of Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.)

SurgCenter Pinellas (Largo)

SurgCenter of St. Lucie (Fla.)

Surgery Center at St. Andrews (Venice)

Surgery Center Jacksonville (Fla.)

Surgery Center of Volusia (Port Orange)

Tallahassee Outpatient Surgery Center (Tallahassee)

The Surgical Center of Treasure Coast (St. Lucie)

Georgia

Advanced Center for Joint Surgery (Cumming).

Athens Orthopedic Clinic ASC (Loganville)

Barbour Orthopaedics Surgery Center (Chamblee)

The Center for Orthopedic Surgery (Cartersville)

Chatham Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Savannah)

Evans Surgery Center (Evans)

Georgia Bone and Joint Surgery Center (Newnan)

Lawrenceville (Ga.) Surgery Center

Northwest Georgia Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Atlanta)

Optim Surgery Center (Savannah, Ga.).

OrthoAtlanta Surgery Center of Austell (Ga.)

Ortho Georgia Surgery Center (Macon)

Orthopaedic South Surgical Center (Atlanta)

Peachtree Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Atlanta)

Pinnacle Orthopaedics Surgery Center - Woodstock (Ga.)

Premier Orthopedic Surgery Center (Albany)

Resurgens Fayetteville (Ga.)

Resurgens Surgical Center (Atlanta)

Rome (Ga.) Orthopaedic Center

Roswell Surgery Center (Atlanta)

Summmit Surgery Center (Newnan)

Hawaii

Minimally Invasive Surgery of Hawaii (Honolulu)

Idaho

Idaho Surgery Center (Caldwell)

Kootenai Outpatient Surgery (Coeur d'Arlene)

Lewis and Clark Outpatient Surgery (Lewiston)

Mountain View Hospital (Idaho Falls)

Northwest Specialty Hospital (Post Falls)

Pend Oreille Surgery Center (Idaho)

Pleasant View Surgery Center (Post Falls)

Treasure Valley Hospital (Boise)

Illinois

Algonquin Road Surgery Center (Lake in the Hills)

Amsurg Surgery Center (Joliet)

Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery (Mokena)

Effingham (Ill.) Ambulatory Surgery Center

Fox Valley Orthopedics Ambulatory Surgery Center (Geneva)

Gold Coast Surgicenter (Chicago)

Illinois Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery Center (Morton Grove)

Midland Surgical Center (Sycamore)

Northwestern Memorial Hospital Outpatient (Chicago)

Oak Surgical Institute (Bradley)

The Orthopaedic Institute Surgery Center (Metropolis)

OrthoIllinois Surgery Center (Rockford).

Orthopedic Center of Illinois ASC (Springfield)

Ravine Way Surgery Center (Glenview)

Salt Creek Surgery Center (Westmont)

Springfield (Ill.) Clinic Ambulatory Surgery and Endoscopy Center.

Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center (St. Charles)

Indiana

Advanced Regional Surgery Center (Jeffersonville)

Allied Physicians Surgery Center (South Bend)

Carmel (Ind.) Specialty Surgery Center

The Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery (Munster)

Columbus (Ind.) Specialty Surgery Center

Community Surgery Center East (Indianapolis)

Community Surgery Center North (Indianapolis)

Franciscan Lakeshore ASC (Crown Point)

Franciscan Surgery Center (Indianapolis)

Great Lakes Surgical Suites (Munster)

Indiana Orthopedic Hospital South (Greenwood)

Indiana Specialty Surgery Center (Bloomington)

Metro Specialty Surgery Center (Jeffersonville)

Midwest Specialty Surgery Center (Indianapolis)

Munster (Ind.) Specialty Surgery Center

Northwest Health Lakeshore Surgicenter (Chesterton)

Northwest Regional Surgery Center (Merrillville)

Parkview SurgeryONE ASC (Fort Wayne)

Riverview Surgery Center (Rockport)

Sycamore Springs Surgery Center (Indianapolis)

St. Francis Mooresville (Ind.) ASC

Unity Surgical Center (Lafayette)

Iowa

Crow Valley Surgery Center (Bettendorf)

Iowa City (Iowa) Ambulatory Surgical Center.

Mississippi Valley Surgery Center (Davenport)

Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center (West Des Moines, Iowa)

Surgery Center Cedar Rapids (Iowa)

West Lakes Surgery Center (Clive)

Kansas

Mid-America Surgery Institute (Overland Park)

Overland Park (Kan.) Surgical Suites

Precision Surgery Center (Wichita)

Summit Surgical (Hutchinson)

Surgicenter of Johnson County (Overland Park)

Kentucky

Bluegrass Specialty Surgery Center (Lexington, Ky.)

Louisiana

Advanced Surgical Care of Baton Rouge (La.)

Advanced Surgery Center of Northern Louisiana (Monroe)

Advanced Surgical Care of Metairie (La.)

Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)

Christus Cabrini Surgery Center (Alexandria)

Crescent City Surgical Centre (Medtairie)

Lafayette (La.) Surgicare

Lake Surgical (Slidell)

Physicians Medical Center of Houma (La.)

Red River Surgery Center (Shreveport)

West Bank Surgery Center (Harvey)

Maine

Central Maine Orthopaedics (Auburn)

Down East Surgery Center (Bangore)

OA Centers for Orthopaedics (Portland)

Maryland

Advanced Surgery Center of Bethesda (Md.)

Bethesda (Md.) Chevy Chase Surgery Center

Cumberland Valley Surgery Center (Hagerstown)

Deer Pointe Surgical Center (Salisbury)

Greenspring Surgery Center (Baltimore)

Hagerstown (Md.) Surgery Center

Harbor Heights Surgery Center (Oxon Hill)

Harborside Surgery Center (Oxon Hill)

Hickory Ridge Surgery Center (Columbia)

Leonardtown (Md.) Surgery Center

Maple Lawn Surgery Center (Fulton)

The Massachusetts Avenue Surgery Center (Bethesda)

Medstar Surgery Center at Brandywine (Md.)

Medstar Surgery Center at Timonium (Md.)

Monocacy Surgery Center (Frederick, Md.)

Piccard Surgery Center (Rockville)

Point of Rocks (Md.) Surgery Center

Potomac View Surgery Center (Oxon Hill)

SurgCenter of Bel Air (Md.)

SurgCenter of Glen Burnie (Md.)

SurgCenter of Greenbelt (Md.)

SurgCenter of Silver Spring (Md.)

SurgCenter of Southern Maryland (Clinton)

SurgCener of Towson (Md.)

SurgCenter of the Potomac (Bethesda. Md.)

SurgCenter of Western Maryland (Cumberland),

SurgCenter of White Marsh (Baltimore)

Surgery Center of Chevy Chase (Md.)

Surgery Center of Easton (Md.)

Surgical Specialty Center of Mid-Atlantic (Bethesda)

Upper Bay Surgery Center (Elkton)

Westminster (Md.) Surgery Center

Massachusetts

Boston Out-Patient Surgical Suites (Waltham)

New England Surgical Suites (Natick)

The Surgery Center at Shrewsbury (Mass.)

Michigan

Brighton Center for Specialty Care (Ann Arbor)

Brookside Surgery Center (Battle Creek)

Copper Ridge Surgery Center (Traverse City)

Grand Rapids (Mich.) Surgical Suites

Great Lakes Bay Surgery and Endoscopy Center (Midland)

Lapeer (Mich.) County Surgery Center

MetroHealth OAM Surgery Center (Grand Rapids)

Michigan Outpatient Surgical Solutions (Novi)

Michigan Outpatient Surgical Solutions (Rochester Hills)

Mt. Pleasant (Mich.) Surgery Center

Muskegon (Mich.) Surgery Center

Premier Surgical Center of Michigan (Clinton)

Red Cedar Surgery Center (Haslett)

Southwest Minnesota Surgical Center (Marshall)

UnaSource Surgery Center (Troy)

Minnesota

Allina Health West Health (Plymouth)

Duluth (Minn.) Surgical Suites

Greenway Surgery Center (Minneapolis)

High Pointe Surgery Center (Lake Elmo)

Mankato (Minn.) Surgery Center.

Minnesota Valley Surgery Center (Burnsville)

North Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center at Maple Grove (Minn.)

Southwest Minnesota Surgical Center (Marshall)

Summit Orthopedics Eagan (Minn.) Surgery Center

Summit Orthopedics Vadnais Heights (Minn.) Surgery Center

St. Cloud (Minn.) Surgical Center

TRIA Orthopedic Center (Bloomington)

Twin Cities Orthopedics (Edina)

Twin Cities Orthopedics (Eagan)

Twin Cities Pain Clinic (Edina)

Vadnais Heights (Minn.) Surgery Center

Woodbury (Minn.) Surgical Suites

Mississippi

Bienville Surgery Center (Vancleave, Miss.)

Columbus (Miss.) Orthopaedic Outpatient Center

Madison (Miss.) Outpatient Surgery Center

Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center

Specialty Orthopedic Group | SOG Surgery Center (Tupelo)

Specialty Surgical Center (Flowood)

Specialty Surgery Center (Southaven)

The Surgery Center at Mississippi Sports Medicine (Flowood)

Missouri

Advanced Surgical Center of Sunset Hills (St. Louis)

Centerpoint Ambulatory Surgery Center (Independence)

Chesterfield Surgery Center (St. Louis)

Frontenac Surgery & Spine Care Center (St. Louis)

Northeast Missouri Ambulatory Surgery Center (Hannibal)

Old Tension Surgery Center (St. Louis)

Saint Luke's Surgicenter - Lee's Summit (Mo.)

St. Joseph (Mo.) Center for Outpatient Surgery

Surgicenter of Kansas City (Mo.)

The Surgical Center at Columbia (Ind.) Orthopaedic Group

Timberlake Surgery Center (Chesterfield)

Total Joint Center of St. Louis

Montana

CMSC (Great Falls)

Missoula (Mont.) Bone & Joint Surgery Center

Rocky Mountain Surgical Center (Bozeman)

Yellowstone Surgery Center (Billings)

Nebraska

Advanced Surgery Center (Omaha)

Grand Island (Neb.) Surgery Center.

Hastings (Neb.) Surgical Center

Heartland Surgery Center (Kearney)

Lakeside Surgery Center (Omaha)

Nevada

Coronodo Surgery Center (Henderson)

Parkway Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

Reno Orthopaedic Surgery Center

Specialty Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

Sunset Ridge Surgery Center (Las Vegas)

Surgery Center of Reno (Nev.)

New Hampshire

Access Ambulatory Surgery Center (Auburn)

Atlantic Coast Surgical Suites (Seabrook)

Bedford (N.H.) Ambulatory Surgical Center

Cumberland Valley Surgery Center (Hagerstown)

New England Center for Orthopaedic Surgery (Portsmouth)

North Atlantic Surgical Suites (Salem)

Stratham (N.H.) Ambulatory Surgery Center

The Orthopaedic Surgery Center - Derry (N.H.)

New Jersey

The Center for Ambulatory Surgery (Mountainside)

Elite Surgical Center (Wayne)

Hudson Crossing Surgery Center (Fort Lee)

Jefferson Surgery Center - Cherry Hill (N.J.)

Mercer County Surgery Center (Lawrenceville)

Millennium Surgical Center (Cherry Hill)

Northern Monmouth Regional Surgery Center (Manalapan)

Riverside Surgical Center of Rutherford (N.J.)

Shore Ambulatory Surgery Center (Somers Point)

Surgical Center at Millburn (N.J.)

SurgiCare of Carlstadt (Carlstadt)

SurgiCare of Freehold (Freehold)

SurgiCare of Jersey City (Jersey City)

University Center for Ambulatory Surgery (Somerset)

Surgical Center of Northwest Jersey (Denville)

Shrewsbury Surgery Center (Shrewsbury)

Toms River Surgery Center (Toms River)

Vantage Surgery Center (Medford)

New Mexico

New Mexico Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Albuquerque)

New York

Apex Surgical Center (Westmoreland)

Buffalo (N.Y.) Surgery Center

Capital Region Ambulatory Surgery Center (Albany)

East Hills Surgery Center (Greenvale)

Excelsior Orthopedics ASC (Amherst)

Melville Surgery Center (Melville)

Northern Monmouth Regional Surgery Center (Manalapan)

Schwartz Ambulatory Center (Manhasset)

The Surgery Center at Orthopedic Associates (Poughkeepsie)

Specialists One-Day Surgery LLC (Syracuse)

SurgiCare of Manhattan (New York City)

North Carolina

Bismarck (N.C.) Surgical Associates

Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Raleigh)

Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)

Center for Special Surgery (Fargo)

Charlotte (N.C.) Surgery Center

Fayetteville (N.C.) Ambulatory Surgery Center

Holly Springs Surgery Center (Raleigh)

Mallard Creek Surgery Center (Charlotte)

Raleigh (N.C.) Orthopaedic

Surgery Center of Pinehurst (N.C.)

Surgical Center of Greensboro (N.C.)

Triangle Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Raleigh)

Viewmont Surgery Center (Hickory)

North Dakota

North Dakota Surgery Center (Grand Forks)

Ohio

Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine (Cincinnati)

Beacon Orthopedics and Sports (Cincinnati)

Dublin (Ohio) Surgery Center

Eyebone (Chardon)

Greater Dayton (Ohio) Surgery Center

Lancaster (Ohio) Specialty Surgery Center

Marietta (Ohio) Surgery Center

New Albany (Ohio) Surgery Center

Northpointe Surgical Suites (Zanesville)

OASIS Surgery Center (North Canton)

Ohio Orthopedic Surgery (Columbus)

Ohio Specialty Surgical Suites (North Canton)

Orthopaedics One (Columbus, Ohio)

The Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Boardman)

Pickering (Ohio) Surgery Center

Southeast Ohio Surgical Suites (Athens)

White Fence Surgical Suites (New Albany)

Oklahoma

Union Pines Surgery Center (Tulsa)

Oregon

Bend (Ore.) Surgery Center

Cascade Surgicenter (Bend)

Center for Specialty Surgery (Portland)

Columbia River Surgery Center (Portland)

East Portland (Ore.) Surgery Center

Grants Pass (Ore.) Surgery Center

Northwest Surgery Center (Portland)

Oregon Surgical Institute (Portland)

Plaza Ambulatory Surgery Center (Portland)

Slocum Surgery Center (Eugene, Ore.)

South Portland Surgical Center (Tualatin)

Surgery Center of Southern Oregon (Medford)

Willamette Surgery Center (Salem)

Rhode Island

University Orthopedics East Bay Surgery Center (East Providence)

South Carolina

Carolina Bone & Joint Surgery Center (Myrtle Beach)

Carolina Coast Surgery Center (Murrells Inlet)

Chapin Orthopedic Surgery Center

Charleston Surgery Center (North Charleston)

Lowcountry Outpatient Surgery Center (Summerville)

Midlands Orthopedic Surgery Center (Columbia)

Murrells Inlet (S.C.) ASC

Siouxland Surgery Center (North Sioux City)

Spartanburg (S.C.) Surgery Center

Surgery Center at Edgewater (Fort Mill)

Surgery Center at Pelham (Greer)

Pennsylvania

Advanced Center for Surgery (Altoona)

Bucks County Surgical Suites (Warrington)

Delaware River Surgical Suites (Warrington)

Elite Surgery Center (Uniontown)

Grandview Surgery & Laser Center (Camp Hill)

Huntington Valley (Pa.) Surgery Center

Monroeville (Pa.) Surgery Center

Muve Warminster (Pa.)

Muve West Chester (Pa.)

Pocono Ambulatory Surgery Center (Stroudsburg)

Premier at Exton (Pa.) Surgery Center

UOC Surgical Services (State College)

Tennessee

Baptist Germantown (Tenn.) Surgery

Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center (Franklin)

Brentwood Surgery Center (Brentwood)

Campbell Surgery Center (Memphis)

Campbell Surgery Center (Germantown)

Centennial Surgery Center (Nashville)

Indian Lake Surgery Center (Hendersonville)

Knoxville (Tenn.) Orthopaedic Surgery Center

Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics (Lebanon)

Mountain Empire Surgery Center (Johnson City)

Parkwest Surgery Center (Knoxville)

Physicians Pavilion Surgery Center (Smyrna)

Physicians Surgery Center (Jackson)

Premier Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Nashville)

Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery (Nashville)

Saint Thomas Surgery Center Midtown (Nashville)

Summit Surgery Center (Hermitage)

Surgery Center of Clarksville (Clarksville)

Union City (Tenn.) Surgery Center

Texas

Advanced Surgery Center of San Antonio

Advanced Surgical Care of Boerne (Texas)

Advanced Surgical Center (Round Rock)

Altus Baytown (Texas) Hospital

Baylor Medical Center at Frisco (Texas)

Baylor Medical Center at Uptown (Dallas)

Baylor Orthopedic and Spine Hospital at Arlington (Texas)

Baylor Surgical Hospital at Fort Worth (Texas)

Baylor Surgical Hospital at Las Colinas (Irving)

Baylor Surgicare at Blue Star (Frisco)

Baylor Surgicare at North Garland (Texas)

Bear Creek Surgery Center (Keller, Texas)

Central Park Surgery Center (Austin)

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (Lubbock)

Creekside Surgery Center (The Woodlands, Texas)

Heritage Park Surgical Hospital (Sherman)

Hyde Park Surgery Center (Austin, Texas)

Inov8 Orthopedics (Houston)

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic ASC (Houston)

Medical City Surgery Center Frisco (Frisco)

Medical City Surgery Center Fort Worth (Fort Worth)

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Woodlands (Texas) Parkway

Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center - North Central (San Antonio)

Metro Ortho and Spine Surgery Center of OakBend Health System (Houston)

Muve Lakeway (Texas)

North Central Surgical Center (Dallas)

North Texas Surgery Center (Dallas)

Paris (Texas) Surgery Center

South Texas Surgical Hospital (Corpus Christi)

SurgCenter of Plano (Texas)

SurgCenter of West Texas (El Paso)

Surgery Center of Amarillo (Texas)

Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center Flower Mound

Texas Health Surgery Center (Dallas)

Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall (Texas)

Texas Orthopedics Surgery Center (Austin)

The Center for Special Surgery at TCA (San Antonio)

Trinity Park Surgery Center (Arlington)

Trophy Club (Texas) Medical Center

Webster (Texas) Surgery Specialty Hospital

West El Paso Surgical Center (El Paso)

Westlake Surgery Specialty Hospital (Austin)

Williamson Surgery Center (Austin)

Utah

Advanced Surgery Center of Northern Utah (Logan)

Cedar Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Cedar City)

Central Utah Surgical Center (Provo)

Coral Desert Surgery Center (St. George)

Cottonwood Surgery Center (Murray)

Grove Creek Surgery Center (Pleasant Grove)

Lone Peak Surgery Center (Draper)

Mountain West Surgery Center (Bountiful)

Mt. Ogden Surgical Center (Ogden)

Saint George (Utah) Surgery Center

South Ogden (Utah) Specialty Surgery Center

St. Mark’s Outpatient Surgery Center (Salt Lake City)

Utah Surgical Center (West Valley City)

Virginia

Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Salem)

Boulders Ambulatory Surgery Center (Richmond)

CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center (Hampton)

Chippenham Surgery Center (Richmond)

Fairfax Surgical Center (Fairfax)

Mary Immaculate Surgery Center (Newport News)

Medarva Surgery Centers (Richmond)

Saint Marys Ambulatory Surgery Center (Richmond)

Surgery Center of Chesapeake (Va.).

Surgery Center of Lynchburg (Va.)

Washington

Center for Outpatient Joint and Spine (Mountainlake Terrace)

Everett (Wash.) Bone & Joint Surgery Center

First Hill Surgery Center (Seattle)

Lakewood (Wash.) Surgery Center

Northwest Orthopedic Surgery Center (Spokane)

Olympia (Wash.) Orthopaedic Associates Surgery Center

The Orthopaedic Surgery Center at Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists (Spokane)

Overlake Surgery Center (Bellevue, Wash.)

Pacific Rim Outpatient Surgery Center (Bellingham)

Pacific Surgical Center (Longview, Wash.)

Proliance Eastside Surgery Center (Kirkland)

Proliance Highlands Surgery Center (Issaquah)

Proliance Orthopedic Associates ASC (Renton)

Proliance Center for Outpatient Spine & Joint Surgery (Mount Lake Terrace)

Seattle Orthopedic Center

Seattle Surgery Center

Skagit Northwest Orthopedics ASC at LaVenture (Mount Vernon)

Southwest Region Surgery Center (Vancouver)

Surgery Center at Rainier (Puyallup)

Surgery Center Tri City Orthopedics (Kennewick)

Washington Orthopaedic Center (Centralia)

Washington, D.C.

MedStar Surgery Center

West Virginia

Charleston (W.Va.) Surgical Hospital

Mon Health Center for Outpatient Surgery (Morgantown)

Tri-State Surgical Center (Martinsburg)

Wisconsin

Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point (Wis.)

Bellin Orthopedic Surgery Center (Green Bay)

Bone & Joint Surgery Center (Wausau)

Geneva Surgical Suites (Genoa City)

Marshfield Clinic Wausau (Wis.) Center

Mercy Walworth Medical Center (Lake Geneva)

Milwaukee Surgical Suites

North Shore Surgical Suites (Pleasant Prairie)

Northwoods Surgery Center (Woodruff)

Oakleaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)

Orthopedic and Sports Institute of the Fox Valley (Appleton)

The Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Pewaukee)

Surgery Center of Wisconsin Rapids

Wausau (Wis.) Surgery Center

Wauwatosa (Wis.) Surgery Center

Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center (Kenosha)

Wyoming

Aspen Mountain Medical Center (Rock Springs)

Northern Wyoming Surgical Center (Cody)

High Plains Surgery Center (Cheyenne)

Premier Bone and Joint Surgery and Rehabilitation Center (Laramie)