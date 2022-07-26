4 fast facts on The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

Here are four things to know about The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics based in Bethesda, Md.:

1. The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics is the largest physician-run orthopedic group practice in the Washington, D.C., area, according to its website.

2. The company consists of 160 physicians.

3. It was founded in 2013 by doctors from more than 20 independent orthopedic centers in the Washington, D.C., area.

4. The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics is led by President Nicholas Grosso, MD, Vice President Louis Levitt, MD, and Treasurer Subir Jossan, MD.