30 orthopedic ASCs opening in 2019

Here are 30 orthopedics-focused ASCs opened or announced in 2019:

1. Akron, Ohio-based Orthopaedic Surgery Center is building a bigger, $7 million facility in Boardman, Ohio.

2. Phoenix-based OrthoArizona and Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International moved into a new medical office building and ASC in Gilbert, Ariz.

3. Orthopedic Associates of Hartford (Conn.) opened a $30 million facility in Rocky Hill, Conn.

4. The Glendale-based Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin opened outpatient facilities in Greenfield, Wis., and New Berlin, Wis.

5. Albany Medical Center, Saratoga Hospital and Capital Region North are teaming up to build an outpatient surgery center primarily devoted to joint surgeries. Albany Medical Center and Capital Region North are based in Albany, N.Y., while Saratoga Hospital is in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6. Tampa, Fla.-based BioSpine Institute expanded its minimally invasive spine surgery practice to its new Orlando, Fla.-based facility, which includes medical offices and a surgery center.

7. Canton, Ohio-based Omni Orthopaedics plans to build a surgery center this year in Jackson Township, Ohio.

8. An affiliation between Children's Hospital of New Orleans and Tulane University Medical School in the same city will result in several systemwide changes. Children's Hospital will absorb Tulane Lakeside Hospital for Women and Children's inpatient pediatric intensive care services. Lakeside hospital will shift its focus to providing adult intensive care and open an orthopedic surgery center.

9. Concord (N.H.) Orthopaedics will occupy space in Concord Hospital's four-story medical office building addition opening next year. Concord Orthopaedics' surgery center will be on the bottom floor of Concord Hospital's $56 million, 53,000-square-foot medical office building.

10. The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee — a partnership of Franklin, Tenn.-based Williamson Medical Center and more than a dozen orthopedic surgeons — opened April 29.

11. A group of surgeons opened Downeast Surgery Center in Bangor, Maine, April 17.

12. Muncie-based Central Indiana Orthopedics began building a facility in MedTech Park, a 37-acre business development in Fishers, Ind.

13. Hoag Orthopedic Institute opened its first full-service general orthopedic office in Tustin, Calif.

14. Alliance Surgery Center will be SurgCenter Development's fifth location in Michigan when construction wraps up in November. The Traverse City-based ASC will be devoted to orthopedic procedures, including joint replacements.

15. Laramie, Wyo.-based Premier Bone and Joint is building a 21,000-square-foot, $10 million surgery center and physical therapy building in Laramie.

16. Oklahoma City, Okla.-based McBride Orthopedic Hospital opened an outpatient surgery center in early June. The 35,500-square-foot surgery center has six orthopedic surgical suites, 24 preparation and recovery bays and 12 post-anesthesia care unit beds. Construction of the Oklahoma City-based center began in 2017.

17. Joint replacement surgeon Stefan Kreuzer, MD, opened a surgery center in Houston. Three physicians, including Dr. Kreuzer, practice at the INOV8 Orthopedics Houston location. The other surgeons are Dharmpal Vansadia, DO, and Jason Brannen, MD.

18. Las Vegas-based Mountain's Edge Hospital completed a $7 million project that expands its orthopedic services. The 130-bed acute care hospital expanded to add Mountain's Edge Hospital Orthopedic Surgery Center.

19. Suffern, N.Y.-based Good Samaritan Hospital opened its an orthopedic surgery center Aug. 20.

20. Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists and Ascension Wisconsin are teaming up to build an orthopedic ASC in Fox Crossing, Wis.

21. Construction of the Fort Myers, Fla.-based Performance Health Surgery Center was completed in August. The ASC will offer advanced outpatient orthopedic procedures.

22. Construction on Prime Surgical Suites, an orthopedic ASC in Granite Falls, N.C., has wrapped up. The development was handled by Flagship Healthcare. Prime Surgical is an affiliate of Caldwell UNC Healthcare.

23. Bellin Orthopedic Surgery Center in Green Bay, Wis., completed a 13,000-square-foot expansion. The surgery center, which now includes nearly 150 employees, plans to build another 45,000-square-foot clinic and surgery center in Fox Crossing, Wis.

24. Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services is advancing two surgery center projects through its pipeline. The health system is moving one center, staffed by New Mexico Orthopaedics, to its Kaseman Hospital campus. The health system is also constructing a larger ASC that will continue to focus on orthopedics and podiatry.

25. Indianapolis-based Methodist Sports Medicine gained approval for its proposed orthopedic hospital, surgery center and medical office building Oct. 15.

26. Douglas Construction began work on an orthopedic medical office building in Warwick, R.I. The project entails a 66,000-square-foot medical office building and ASC, which will occupy 5.5 acres.

27. The Physician Care Surgery Center in Royersford (Pa.) is scheduled to open late this year or early 2020, the center announced. The $15 million ASC is a joint venture of NueHealth, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Main Line Health, Jefferson Health and local physicians.

28. The University of Rochester is planning to open a 330,000-square-foot, $240 million orthopedics center offering outpatient surgery and other services in Henrietta, N.Y.

29. Steindler Orthopedic Clinic is now offering total knee replacements at Iowa City (Iowa) Ambulatory Surgical Center through its Joint Center of Excellence program.

30. Dr. Samuel Messieh, who practices at Winter Haven (Fla.) Hospital, plans to establish an outpatient knee replacement program by the end of this year.

