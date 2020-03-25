2 Florida ASCs postpone procedures: 4 things to know

Gulf Breeze, Fla.-based Andrews Institute and Baptist Health have postponed procedures at two surgery centers to comply with guidance from the government, according to NorthEscambia.com.

Four things to know:

1. The Andrews Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center and Baptist Medical Park–Nine Mile Ambulatory Surgery Center will still see patients for time-sensitive and urgent cases.

2. The decision to postpone surgeries will allow resources to be allocated to facilities treating COVID-19 patients.

3. Procedures at Gulf Breeze (Fla.) Hospital, Jay (Fla.) Hospital and Baptist Hospital in Gulf Breeze have also been postponed.

4. Screening endoscopies, imaging appointments and lung CT scans have been rescheduled for late April.

More articles on orthopedics:

'It's like building a moon colony': 2 surgeons on starting an outpatient total joint program

The double-edged sword of private equity in orthopedics: OrthoNOW's Dr. Alejandro Badia weighs in

4 recently opened or announced orthopedic ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.