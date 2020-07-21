14 celebrities who have undergone hip surgeries

Fourteen celebrities who have had total hip replacements:

Note: This list was compiled using information from Patrick Meere, MD, Los Angeles Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists, and PeerWell.

1. Actor Alec Baldwin spent some time in the hospital after undergoing THR in 2018.

2. "The Office" star Steve Carell reportedly had a hip replacement at age 51 to relieve pain from an old hockey injury.

3. Actress Jane Fonda, who now stars in Netflix show "Grace and Frankie," had a total hip replacement in 2005.

4. Since having a hip replacement in 2011, singer Lionel Ritchie has sung the procedure's praises.

5. Talk show host Regis Philbin underwent hip surgery in 2009 at age 78.

6. After canceling shows due to severe hip pain, singer Ray Charles underwent hip surgery in 2003 at 73 years old.

7. Former President George H.W. Bush received hip surgery in 2000. He was 76 at the time of the operation.

8. Former first lady Barbara Bush also had hip replacement surgery. She was 72 when her operation took place in 1997 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

9. American singer-songwriter Billy Joel had both of his hips replaced in 2010. "I got a double hip replacement, and now I'm twice as hip as I used to be," he later said in an interview.

10. Van Halen frontman Eddie Van Halen had his hip replaced in 1999 at age 44, putting an end to years of chronic pain and limited mobility.

11. Journey singer Steve Perry had a hip replacement in 1998.

12. Hollywood star Katharine Hepburn acted alongside John Wayne on horseback less than a year after having a secret hip replacement in 1974. She was 67 years old.

13. Icon Elizabeth Taylor had three total hip replacement surgeries, the first being on her left hip in 1994. She had her right hip replaced in 1995 and later underwent corrective surgery.

14. Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger had his hip replaced in 2002.

More articles on healthcare:

Hybrid ASC is up and running with 43 cardiac partners: 6 things to know

Florida ASC closes real-estate sale-leaseback transaction: 4 details

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.