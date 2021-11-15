10 total joint ASC physicians to know

Here are 10 physicians who perform outpatient total joint replacements:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Ariana Portalatin at aportalatin@beckershealthcare.com.

James Caillouette, MD. Newport Orthopedic Institute (Newport Beach, Calif.). Dr. Caillouette performs about 600 joint replacements a year. He is also the Joan and Andy Fimiano endowed chair in orthopedic surgery at Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach.

William Cooney, MD. Orthopaedic and Spine Center of the Rockies (Fort Collins, Colo.). Dr. Cooney specializes primarily in arthroscopic surgery of the shoulder, elbow and knee and also performs knee, hip and shoulder replacements. His work has been published in peer-reviewed orthopedic journals, and he has presented his research at national and international meetings.

Chetan Deshpande, MD. Chatham Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Savannah, Ga.). Dr. Deshpande specializes in orthopedic trauma, joint replacement, anterior hip replacement and general orthopaedics. He has presented at various orthopedic events nationwide since 2006.

Tad Gerlinger, MD. Gold Coast Surgicenter (Chicago). Dr. Gerlinger is also the co-director of the adult reconstruction fellowship at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. He is a past president of the Society of Military Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Seth Greenky, MD. Syracuse (N.Y.) Orthopedic Specialists. Dr. Greenky is also the medical director for the orthopedic service line at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center in Syracuse, N.Y., and is co-director of its joint replacement program. He founded Operation Walk Syracuse, a nonprofit that provides free surgical treatments for patients worldwide.

Ira Guttentag, MD. New Tampa (Fla.) Surgery Center. Dr. Guttentag was one of the first physicians in Florida to perform a total knee replacement using Zimmer Biomet's Vanguard XP preserving knee implant. He has been the head team physician and medical director for the Tampa Bay Lightning since 2002. He also serves on the board of directors of the Florida Medical Clinic in Zephyrhills.

Dennis Jorgensen, MD. OrthoGeorgia Surgery Center (Macon, Ga.). Dr. Jorgensen specializes in joint replacement procedures, sports medicine, shoulder injuries and knee injuries. He has authored multiple studies presented to the American College of Sports Medicine, the Clinical Orthopaedic Society and the Colorado Orthopaedic Society.

John Knight, MD. Muir Orthopaedic Specialists (Walnut Creek, Calif.). Dr. Knight has been named a top physician by Castle Connolly and San Francisco magazine. He has chaired the orthopaedic department at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek and is a past president of Muir Medical Group IPA and the Irish American Orthopaedic Society.

Steven Lyons, MD. Florida Orthopedic Institute (Temple Terrace). Dr. Lyons has traveled to Europe and South America to lecture on joint replacement surgery. He is a past president of the Florida Orthopaedic Society.

Matthew R. Rogell, MD. Danbury (Ohio) Surgical Center. Dr. Rogell specializes in total joint replacement and reconstruction of the knees, hips and shoulders. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons and a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.