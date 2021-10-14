10 total joint ASC physicians to know

Here are 10 physicians who perform total joint replacements at ASCs:

David Anderson, MD. Twin Cities Orthopedics (Eagan, Minn.). Dr. Anderson earned his medical degree from the Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb. He completed his residency at Northwestern University in Chicago and his fellowship at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He has been recognized as a top doctor by Minnesota Monthly and Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.

Semon Bader, MD. Muir Orthopaedic Specialists (Walnut Creek, Calif.). Dr. Bader earned his medical degree at the University of California, Davis, and completed his residency at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He completed his fellowship with the Cleveland (Ohio) Clinic Foundation. Dr. Bader has published numerous articles and book chapters on joint preservation and has presented at conferences nationwide on knee disorder treatments and reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament.

Eric Boyden, MD. Reno (Nev.) Orthopaedic Surgery Center. Dr. Boyden received his medical degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine in Reno. He completed his residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. He has won multiple awards and has performed over 7,000 joint replacement and revision cases.

Michael Clarke, MD. Syracuse (N.Y.) Orthopedic Specialists. Dr. Clarke earned his medical degree from the University of Oxford Medical School in England. He completed two residencies in England in addition to a residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. He also completed fellowships at Cambridge University and the University of East Anglia in England. He has been honored with several awards and has presented at conferences such as the Brazilian International Arthroplasty Conference and the British Hip Society Meeting.

David Donohue, MD. Florida Orthopaedic Institute (Temple Terrace). Dr. Donohue earned his medical degree and completed his residency at the University of South Florida in Tampa. He completed fellowships at the Seattle-based Harborview Medical Center and the Florida Orthopaedic Institute. Dr. Donohue is a regular speaker and instructor at Orthopaedic Trauma Association annual meetings.

Daniel Junick, MD. New Mexico Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Albuquerque). Dr. Junick earned his medical degree at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque. He completed his residency at the University of Alabama in Birmingham and his fellowship at the New Mexico Center for Joint Replacement Surgery in Albuquerque. He has contributed to the publication of several books and articles and has presented at national and international meetings on joint replacements.

Jeff Moore, MD. Alpine Surgery Center (Anchorage, Ala.). Dr. Moore earned his medical degree from the Los Angeles-based University of Southern California. He completed residencies at the University in Nebraska in Lincoln and the Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha. Dr. Moore serves as the Alaska delegate for the National Council of American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine and was president of the medical staff at Alaska Regional Hospital.

David Raab, MD. Illinois Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery Center (Morton Grove). Dr. Raab earned his medical degree and completed his residency at Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago. He completed his fellowship at the Minneapolis Sports Medicine Center in Minneapolis. His work has been published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine, and he has presented at several conferences nationwide.

Kraig Solak, DO. Chardon (Ohio) Surgery Center. Dr. Solak earned his medical degree from the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency at the Cleveland (Ohio) Clinic's South Pointe Hospital and his fellowship at Ohio State University. Dr. Solak serves as chief of surgery at University Hospitals' Geauga Medical Center and leads the orthopedic section of its trauma center.

Robert Thornsberry, MD. OrthoGeorgia Surgery Center (Macon). Dr. Thornsberry earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. He completed residencies at the University of Kentucky and Shriners Hospital for Children in Lexington. He also completed a fellowship at the Hughston Clinic in Columbus, Ga. Dr. Thornsberry performed a milestone partial knee replacement for OrthoGeorgia in December 2016.