10 total joint ASC physicians to know

Here are 10 physicians who perform total joint replacements at ASCs:

D. Gordon Allan, MD. Orthopedic Center of Illinois ASC (Springfield, Ill.). Dr. Allan earned his medical degree and completed his residency at the University of Alberta in Canada. He is a former chair and residency director for the division of orthopedics at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. He is an oral examiner for the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Alan Beyer, MD. Newport Orthopedic Institute (Newport Beach, Calif.). Dr. Beyer earned his medical degree from the Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. He completed his residency at the Hospital for Joint Diseases, now the New York University Langone Orthopedic Hospital, where he served as chief resident of orthopedic surgery. He completed fellowships at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles and Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, Calif. Dr. Beyer is the executive medical director of Hoag Orthopedic Institute in Irvine, Calif., and hosts a podcast called "Doctor in the Dugout."

Stephen Bogosian, MD. Syracuse (N.Y.) Orthopedic Specialists. Dr. Bogosian earned his medical degree and completed a residency at Albany-based State University of New York. He completed his fellowship at New England Baptist Hospital in Boston. He has had his work published several times and has presented at national and international conferences.

Kristoffer Breien, MD. Summit Orthopedics Eagan (Minn.) Surgery Center. Dr. Breien earned his medical degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb. He completed his residency with the Creighton Nebraska Universities Health Foundation at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He has been voted a top doctor by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for the past five years.

C. Dana Clark, MD. Orthopedic Center of the Rockies (Loveland, Colo.). Dr. Clark earned his medical degree from the Albuquerque-based University of New Mexico School of Medicine. He completed his residency at Prisma Health Greenville (S.C.) Memorial Hospital and his fellowship at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Dr. Clark regularly provides coaching to total joint surgeons on anterior hip techniques.

Robert Deveney, MD. Western Connecticut Orthopedic Surgical Center (Danbury, Conn.). Dr. Deveney earned his medical degree from the Albany-based State University of New York. He completed his residency at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City. He also completed a fellowship at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. He is regularly sought by media organizations to speak about advanced surgical techniques.

Jeffrey Goldstein, MD. Illinois Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery Center (Morton Grove). Dr. Goldstein earned his medical degree from Rush University Medical College in Chicago. He completed his residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago and his fellowship at the OrthoCarolina Hip & Knee Center in Charlotte, N.C. His research has been published several times in peer-reviewed journals and he is also a recipient of the Healio Orthopedics Blue Ribbon award.

Michael Hebert, MD. TRIA Orthopedic Center (Bloomington, Minn.). Dr. Hebert completed his residency at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. He has been named a top doctor by Minnesota Monthly Magazine and Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.

K. Seth Kuwik, MD. The Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Canfield, Ohio). Dr. Kuwik earned his medical degree from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn. He completed his residency at Albany-based State University of New York and his fellowship at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. During his studies, he participated in numerous research projects regarding total knee replacements.

Gregory Sarkisian, DO. Chardon (Ohio) Surgery Center. Dr. Sarkisian earned his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from the Athens-based Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency at Meridia South Pointe Hospital in Warrensville Heights, Ohio, where he served as chief resident of orthopedic surgery. Dr. Sarkisian ranked second in the nation on his orthopedic surgery board exam.