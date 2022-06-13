10 total joint ASC physicians to know

Below are 10 physicians performing total joint replacements at ASCs.

Editor's note: This is not a list of top surgeons, but a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker's does not endorse any surgeons featured on this list.

This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

David Allmacher, MD. Missoula (Montana) Bone & Joint. Dr. Allmacher joined Missoula Bone & Joint in 2014 and specializes in hip and knee replacements. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Association of Hip & Knee Surgeons and the Montana Medical Association.

Deryk Anderson, DO. Surgery Center of Wasilla (Alaska). Dr. Anderson joined the Surgery Center of Wasilla in 2015 after practicing at Advanced Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute in Hermiston, Oregon. He specializes in sports injuries.

Victor Antonacci, MD. OrthoIllinois Surgery Center (Rockford, Ill.). Dr. Antonacci has performed more than 1,500 direct anterior total hip replacements. He is also a fellow of the AAOS.

Andrew Banos, MD. Atlantic Coast Surgical Suites (Seabrook, N.H.). Dr. Banos specializes in sports medicine and reconstructive shoulder, hip and knee surgery. He performs Mako robotic hip and knee replacements and custom knee replacements. Dr. Banos also works with the New England Revolution major league soccer team.

Bryan Beardsley, MD. Lewiston (Idaho) Orthopedics. Dr. Beardsley's special interests include joint reconstruction, general orthopedics and arthroscopic surgery. He joined Lewiston Orthopedics in 2007.

Daniel Chan, MD. Cypress Creek Outpatient Surgical Center (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.). Dr. Chan specializes in fracture care and hip and knee replacement surgery, specifically minimally-invasive and muscle-sparing anterior approach for total hip replacement. He is the chief of orthopedics and sports medicine and medical director for orthopedic trauma for Memorial Healthcare System in Fort Lauderdale.

William Cooney, MD. Orthopaedic and Spine Center of the Rockies (Fort Collins). Dr. Cooney specializes in arthroscopic surgery and rehabilitation of the shoulder, elbow and knee and has experience in knee, hip and shoulder replacement. He is a fellow of the AAOS and a member of the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine and Rocky Mountain Shoulder and Elbow Society.

Brad Cucchetti, MD. The Orthopedic Surgery Center of Arizona (Phoenix). Dr. Cucchetti specializes in orthopedic sports medicine and fracture care. He uses minimally invasive approaches for many sports related injuries.

Daniel Craviotto, MD. Summit Surgery Center (Santa Barbara, Calif.). Dr. Craviotto is the chair of the surgical services department at Goleta (Calif.) Valley Hospital and is an orthopedic surgeon representative for the total joint certification program. He is also a diplomat for the American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons.

Trevor Pickering, MD. Mississippi Sports Medicine (Jackson and Madison). Dr. Pickering's research interests include the long-term outcomes of hip and knee replacement, pain management, blood conservation and minimally invasive surgical techniques. He is a member of organizations including AAOS and the AAHKS.