4 professional athletes who recently underwent surgery at an ASC

From baseball to the Olympics, here are four professional athletes who recently underwent procedures at ASCs:

1. White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal underwent knee surgery at Chicago-based Gold Coast Surgery Center to repair a torn tendon he suffered July 5.

2. Twelve-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte underwent surgery for a torn meniscus at an orthopedic surgery center.

3. Mark Leber, MD, at the Gateway Surgery Center in Phoenix performed left wrist surgery on 30-year-old Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty on Aug. 27.

4. Orthopedic surgeon Keith Heier, MD, completed ankle surgery to repair a high ankle sprain on FC Dallas winger Beni Redžić on June 23. The surgery was performed at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery in Plano.