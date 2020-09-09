Physician disciplinary action drops during COVID-19: 5 things to know

During the pandemic, disciplinary action against physicians dropped significantly, according to data from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration cited in a USA Today report.

Five things to know:



1. From April to June, emergency actions against physicians' licenses were down 59 percent year over year.



2. In April, emergency license suspension and restrictions declined 85 percent.



3. From January to June, there was a 2 percent drop in emergency restriction of clinical privileges for physicians, according to a separate data analysis.



4. New York, Indiana, Texas, Maryland, Michigan and Kentucky reported 50 percent to 100 percent decreases in medical board complaints.



5. HHS allowed for free searches of the National Practitioner Data Bank during the pandemic, and the number of searches increased 32 percent from March to June. The free searches are available through the end of September.

