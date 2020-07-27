6 types of COVID-19 have various symptoms, study shows

A King's College London study shows there are six types of COVID-19, according to a CBS News report.

The researchers examined data from 1,600 patients in the U.S. and U.K. who logged COVID-19 symptoms on a tracking app in March and April. The study shows there could be different symptoms apparent based on the type of COVID-19 a person has.

Symptoms indicative of the six types include:

1. Flu symptoms without a fever

2. Flu symptoms with a fever

3. Gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea

4. Severe level one, fatigue

5. Severe level two, confusion

6. Severe level three, abdominal and respiratory issues

Each type of COVID-19 included headache as a symptom and many also included loss of smell. Loss of appetite, chest pain, sore throat, hoarseness and fatigue were also common symptoms among the three types of the virus.

The research shows that only 16 percent of the patients with flu symptoms but no fever needed to be hospitalized while half of the patients with "severe level three" symptoms were hospitalized, and nearly 20 percent of those patients needed breathing support.

