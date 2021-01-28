5 things to know on CRNA pay, practice setting

Jan. 24-30 is certified registered nurse anesthetist week, recognizing the nation's 57,000 nurse anesthetists.

Here are five things to know about nurse anesthetists, based on information from the Medscape "APRN Compensation Report 2020" and Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment Statistics survey from May 2019. Medscape collected data from 391 CRNAs for its report.



1. Breakdown of work environment according to data from Medscape:



· Hospital inpatient care: 73 percent

· Hospital-based outpatient setting or clinic: 11 percent

· Non-hospital-based medical office: 4 percent

· Academic setting: 2 percent

· Other: 8 percent



2. Median income for full-time CRNAs grew from $188,000 in 2018 to $202,000 in 2019, according to Medscape.



3. Twenty-five percent of CRNAs are in an independent practice without a collaborating physician, according to Medscape.



4. Median income for male CRNAs is $217,000 and median income for female CRNAs is $189,000, according to Medscape.



5. Here are the states where CRNAs earn the highest annual salary, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics:



· Wyoming: $243,310

· Montana: $239,380

· Oregon: $234,750

· Wisconsin: $233,600

· California: $227,290



