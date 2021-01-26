Which physicians are most, least burnt out?
At 51 percent, critical care specialists were the most burnt out last year, and among the less burnt out specialties were orthopedics and ENT, according to Medscape's "Physician Burnout and Suicide Report 2021."
More than 12,000 physicians across 29 specialties were surveyed about coping with burnout and mental health in 2020.
Forty-two percent of physicians reported they were burned out last year. Here's a breakdown by specialty:
Critical care: 51 percent
Rheumatology: 50 percent
Infectious diseases: 49 percent
Urology: 49 percent
Pulmonary medicine: 48 percent
Neurology: 47 percent
Family medicine: 47 percent
Internal medicine: 46 percent
Pediatrics: 45 percent
OB-GYN: 44 percent
Emergency medicine: 44 percent
Cardiology: 43 percent
Nephrology: 43 percent
Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 41 percent
Psychiatry: 41 percent
Anesthesiology: 40 percent
Gastroenterology: 40 percent
Allergy and immunology: 39 percent
Diabetes and endocrinology: 39 percent
Radiology: 36 percent
Public health and preventive medicine: 35 percent
Ophthalmology: 35 percent
General surgery: 35 percent
Pathology: 35 percent
Otolaryngology: 33 percent
Orthopedics: 33 percent
Oncology: 33 percent
Plastic surgery: 31 percent
Dermatology: 29 percent
