Which physicians are most, least burnt out?

At 51 percent, critical care specialists were the most burnt out last year, and among the less burnt out specialties were orthopedics and ENT, according to Medscape's "Physician Burnout and Suicide Report 2021."

More than 12,000 physicians across 29 specialties were surveyed about coping with burnout and mental health in 2020.

Forty-two percent of physicians reported they were burned out last year. Here's a breakdown by specialty:

Critical care: 51 percent

Rheumatology: 50 percent

Infectious diseases: 49 percent

Urology: 49 percent

Pulmonary medicine: 48 percent

Neurology: 47 percent

Family medicine: 47 percent

Internal medicine: 46 percent

Pediatrics: 45 percent

OB-GYN: 44 percent

Emergency medicine: 44 percent

Cardiology: 43 percent

Nephrology: 43 percent

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 41 percent

Psychiatry: 41 percent

Anesthesiology: 40 percent

Gastroenterology: 40 percent

Allergy and immunology: 39 percent

Diabetes and endocrinology: 39 percent

Radiology: 36 percent

Public health and preventive medicine: 35 percent

Ophthalmology: 35 percent

General surgery: 35 percent

Pathology: 35 percent

Otolaryngology: 33 percent

Orthopedics: 33 percent

Oncology: 33 percent

Plastic surgery: 31 percent

Dermatology: 29 percent

