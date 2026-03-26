EyeSouth Partners continues 2026 expansion with Louisiana practice

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners has continued its network growth with the addition of a practice in LaPlace, La.

The eye care-focused MSO partnered with Aslett-Kurica Eye Center, marking its third affiliation in Louisiana and 69th across the U.S., according to a March 26 news release from EyeSouth Partners.

Aslett-Kurica Eye Center has provided ophthalmology services including the treatment of cataracts, glaucoma and diabetic eye disease, for more than four decades.

EyeSouth Partners supports more than 400 physicians across nearly 300 locations in 14 states, the release said.

The MSO signed a definitive agreement with pharmaceutical services company Cencora to sell its retina business for more than $1 billion earlier in March.

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