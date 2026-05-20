Ophthalmologist pay by state, adjusted for cost of living

Florida has the highest hourly mean wage for ophthalmologists in the U.S., while Minnesota has the highest hourly mean wage for the profession when adjusted for cost of living, according to new data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Below are the mean annual and hourly wages for ophthalmologists in 34 states, based on May 2025 salary data published by the bureau. In addition, Becker’s calculated mean hourly wages adjusted for each state’s cost of living using 2025 cost-of-living index data from World Population Review.

Across the U.S., ophthalmologists earned an average annual wage of $304,650.

The agency updated salary data May 15 to reflect 2025 information, the latest available.

Note: Compensation data was not available for every state.

State Annual Wage Hourly Wage Cost of living index (2025) Hourly rate, adjusted by COLI Alabama $289,830 $139.34 88.6 157.268623 Arkansas $255,110 $122.65 89.6 136.8861607 California $347,690 $167.16 142.3 117.4701335 Colorado $312,170 $150.08 102.7 146.134372 Florida $391,060 $188.01 102.2 183.962818 Georgia $342,700 $164.76 92.5 178.1189189 Illinois $260,500 $125.24 94.7 132.249208 Indiana $271,760 $130.65 91 143.5714286 Iowa $352,380 $169.41 89.7 188.8628763 Kentucky $181,520 $87.27 92.5 94.34594595 Louisiana $175,570 $84.41 92.3 91.45178765 Maine $320,460 $154.07 113 136.3451327 Maryland $227,450 $109.35 115.4 94.75736568 Massachusetts $297,280 $142.92 141.2 101.2181303 Michigan $258,160 $124.11 90.1 137.7469478 Minnesota $373,600 $179.62 94.6 189.8731501 Missouri $295,990 $142.31 89 159.8988764 Nevada $291,710 $140.25 100.2 139.9700599 New Hampshire $346,190 $166.44 111.4 149.4075404 New York $353,390 $169.90 125.1 135.8113509 Ohio $339,480 $163.21 94.3 173.0752916 Oklahoma $207,100 $99.57 86 115.7790698 Oregon $357,880 $172.06 111.8 153.8998211 Pennsylvania $299,730 $144.10 97.2 148.2510288 Rhode Island $336,620 $161.84 110.6 146.3291139 South Carolina $275,240 $132.33 94.7 139.7360084 South Dakota $225,800 $108.56 91.9 118.1284004 Tennessee $268,340 $129.01 90.3 142.8682171 Texas $316,220 $152.03 92.1 165.0705755 Utah $250,050 $120.22 102.2 117.6320939 Vermont $254,130 $122.18 113.6 107.5528169 Virginia $301,640 $145.02 100.8 143.8690476 Washington $330,130 $158.72 114.1 139.1060473 Wisconsin $267,540 $128.63 97.7 131.6581372

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