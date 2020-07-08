AAO to launch open-access journal

The American Academy of Ophthalmology plans to launch Ophthalmology Science, an open-access journal, in 2021.

The publication would join the Ophthalmology line of journals. It will be focused on publishing articles about preclinical development, phase 1 and 2 clinical trials, laboratory-based work, ophthalmology informatics and clinical science.

Ophthalmology Science will be online-only and will be funded by article processing charges, making it free to access without a subscription.

This is AAO's fourth journal.

More articles on surgery centers:

Top-paying jobs in 2020 — Surgeons are No. 1

The state of ASCs in June 2020: 10 observations on supply chain, payers, staffing & future growth

Optum leads $26M funding round for digital therapeutics startup

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.