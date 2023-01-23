6 physician legal battles in 15 days

Here are six legal battles involving physicians that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 5:

1. James Grierson, MD, of Marysville, Wash., was sued by a former patient for sexual misconduct.

2. Willarda Edwards, MD, is suing the American Medical Association for defamation and conspiracy.

3. Hawaii's state Supreme Court ruled that Frederick Nitta, MD, of Hilo, Hawaii, is allowed to keep $205,000 in enhanced Medicaid payments, despite state officials' attempts to recoup the funds.

4. Florence County, S.C.-based physician David Rodriguez Jr., MD, was indicted for distributing prescription drugs for nonprescription purposes.

5. Francis Joseph, MD, was convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds.

6. Kishor Vora, MD, owner of Owensboro (Ky.) Heart and Vascular and Owensboro Medical Practice, paid $931,500 to settle a Medicare fraud case with the U.S. Justice Department for referring patients for genetic testing in exchange for an estimated $335,700 in kickbacks.