Colorado physician convicted for misappropriating $250K in COVID-19 relief funds

Francis Joseph, MD, has been convicted of misappropriating $250,000 in government COVID-19 relief funds, the Justice Department reported Jan. 17.

Dr. Joseph, 57, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., used the funds from the Accelerated and Advance Payment Program and the Paycheck Protection Program for his own personal expenses. Both programs provided emergency financial assistance to medical providers and small businesses who were facing the economic effects resulting from the pandemic.

He was convicted of theft in healthcare and wire fraud and is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years for the count of wire fraud. A jury acquitted him of theft of government property for a separate COVID-19 relief payment.

A sentencing date has not yet been announced.