4 physicians drug lawsuits in 30 days

Here are four drug lawsuits involving physicians or former physicians that Becker's has reported on since Feb. 6:

1. Two pain clinic owners, Mark Murphy, MD, and Jennifer Murphy, were each sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $50 million apiece in restitution for defrauding insurers, providing unnecessary services and illegally distributing opioids.

2. Murrysville, Pa.-based emergency room physician Jessie Kunkel, MD, was charged for writing fraudulent prescriptions.

3. Harvey Jenkins, a former physician based in Oklahoma City, pleaded guilty to running a "pill mill" and other charges.

4. Hudson, Ohio-based physician Deepak Raheja, MD, was sentenced to prison and must pay $2.2 million after pleading guilty to his role in a pharmaceutical kickback scheme.