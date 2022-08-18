4 physician fraud cases in 2 weeks

Here are four stories involving physicians who committed fraud that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 3:

1. Randy Rosen, MD, a former anesthesiologist in Beverly Hills, Calif., was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing nearly $38 million through an insurance fraud scheme that paid patients at sober living homes to undergo medically unnecessary testing and surgeries.

2. Stockton, Calif.-based physician Azizulah Kamali, MD, agreed to pay $1.9 million to resolve allegations that he submitted false claims for surgically implanted neurostimulators and paid kickbacks to sales marketers.

3. Former Lake Milton, Ohio, internal medicine physician Martin Escobar was sentenced to 25 years in prison for 54 counts of illegally prescribing controlled substances and 31 counts of healthcare fraud.

4. Armando Valdesowned, a Miami physician, was sentenced to federal prison for committing a $38 million healthcare fraud scheme.