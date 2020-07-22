Work progressing on Maryland surgery center

Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital is building an ASC in its newly opened 60,000-square-foot facility in Lanham, Md., Herald-Mail Media reports.

What you should know:

1. Children's National Hospital opened Children's National Prince George's County July 21.

2. The facility has several services including cardiology, neurology, hematology, sports medicine and orthopedics, among others. Physicians will begin seeing patients July 22.

3. The hospital is building an ASC that'll open in mid-August.

