Work begins on 23-acre Texas medical building

Construction has begun on a 23-acre business office park in El Paso, Texas, that will primarily house a medical office park, according to a July 23 report from the El Paso Times.

The facility will offer medical office building spaces that physicians and professionals can own, according to the report.

Twelve to 20 lots, each a half-acre to 3 acres in size, will be sold, and buyers will be able to construct their own buildings.

The facility's developer is also eyeing another possible medical office complex on a nearby 26-acre site, the report said.