USPI's Montana ASC performs first cases

Carly Behm -   Print  |

United Surgical Partners International's Bozeman (Mont.) Outpatient Surgery Center, which opened in April, performed its first cases.

The debut cases were done last week, USPI announced in a May 17 Linkedin post. The almost 13,000-square-foot ASC was built from the ground up and is USPI's first ASC in Montana.

The surgery center is part of a $20 million project that includes a clinic. It opened in April and operates as a joint venture between Bozeman Health, local physicians and USPI.

