USPI's Montana ASC performs first cases

United Surgical Partners International's Bozeman (Mont.) Outpatient Surgery Center, which opened in April, performed its first cases.

The debut cases were done last week, USPI announced in a May 17 Linkedin post. The almost 13,000-square-foot ASC was built from the ground up and is USPI's first ASC in Montana.

The surgery center is part of a $20 million project that includes a clinic. It opened in April and operates as a joint venture between Bozeman Health, local physicians and USPI.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.