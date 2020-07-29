Alabama system seeks permission to add surgery center on $2M campus

Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health is seeking state approval to open a surgery center as part of a planned campus expansion, according to local NBC affiliate WPMI.

Three things to know:

1. Louis and Melinda Mapp donated an approximately $2 million, eight-acre plot of land to USA Health for the new campus.

2. The Mapp Family Campus will expand USA Health's presence just outside of Fairhope, Ala., with primary care, specialty care and physician offices.

3. Construction is expected to be finished within three years.

