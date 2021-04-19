UPMC sells surgery center building for $2.4M

Pittsburgh-based UPMC has sold a surgery center building on the grounds of the former UPMC Memorial Hospital in Spring Garden Township, Pa., for $2.4 million, Penn Live reported April 18.

The hospital system and York, Pa.-based OSS Health sold the three-story, 42,000-square-foot building to Red Lion Controls, an industrial automation solutions company, on March 31.

This is the second building sold on the former hospital grounds in the past six months. The 160,000-square-foot former hospital building is set to auction on June 14, according to Penn Live.

All medical operations formerly on the grounds have relocated to the new UPMC Memorial Campus that opened in 2019.

