UChicago opens women’s clinic offering minimally invasive surgery 

By: Francesca Mathewes

UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial in Harvey, Ill., expanded its women’s health services with the opening of a new clinic.

The clinic, located on the hospital’s main campus, was designed to improve access to specialty OB-GYN care for women with complex health needs, according to a Jan. 29 news release. 

Services include cervical cancer screening, contraception, menopause care, treatment for fibroids and endometriosis, and advanced care for high-risk pregnancies. The clinic will also offer gynecologic cancer care.

