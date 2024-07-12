UAB Health System opens 127K-square-foot medical office building

University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System affiliate UAB Medical West has opened a 127,000-square-foot, seven-story medical office building.

The facility marks UAB West's move from its former hospital location to a new, state-of-the-art facility, according to a July 11 press release.

In addition to the medical office building, the new campus also features a 412,000-square-foot, nine-story hospital with 200 beds.

The facility includes a new surgical and endoscopy suite, including robotic surgery and 12 operating rooms, state-of-the-art imaging technology and more intensive care beds.