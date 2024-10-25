Sutter Health receives commission's approval for new MOB

The Elk Grove (Calif.) Planning Commission has given initial approval for Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health to construct a new medical office building, Elk Grove Citizen reported Oct. 24.

The new building will span more than 57,000 square feet, according to the report. In 2008, the planning commission approved entitlements for a medical complex consisting of a hospital and eight medical offices, but only an ambulatory surgery center has been constructed so far. The remaining parcels are vacant.

The new facility will house 30 healthcare providers and 80 support staff, offering services in cardiology, dermatology and Mohs surgery, gastroenterology, general surgery, neurology, OB-GYN, orthopedics, urology and physical medicine and rehabilitation, as well as a laboratory.

Sutter reportedly requested the commission revoke entitlements for the unconstructed buildings, including the hospital, to allow for more flexibility. Additionally, staff supported a deviation from city code to omit "islands" in some parking lots, as the area will feature solar-panel shade structures. They also recommended removing a nearby floodway easement, noting that it is outdated, according to the report.