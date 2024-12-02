HCA Surgery Ventures breaks ground on Texas ASC

HCA Healthcare affiliate Surgery Ventures has partnered with healthcare real estate development firm NexCore Group to open an ASC and medical office building in Katy, Texas.

Ground was broken on the new two-story facility Nov. 12, according to a Nov. 26 press release.

The planned 24,000-square-foot medical office building will provide gastroenterology and colorectal services and will be located directly adjacent to the offices of Village MD.

The building is set to open in the summer of 2025. The anchor tenant will be the 12,800-square-foot ASC with one operating room and four procedure rooms.

Digestive Health Associates, an affiliate of GI Alliance, and Houston Colon, an affiliate of HCA Houston Healthcare, have also leased space in the building.