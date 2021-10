Seneca Hospital plans to expand its facility in Chester, Calif., by adding a surgical suite and hospital space, the hospital said Oct. 15.

Slated for completion in 2025, the hospital also plans to upgrade and expand patient rooms, add an intensive care unit and add space for equipment.

The plans come after Seneca Hospital has faced several growth obstacles in the past few years, the hospital said, including leadership transitions, evacuation from a fire and the COVID-19 pandemic.