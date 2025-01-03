Sanford Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System complete merger

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health and Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System have finalized a merger and are now operating singularly as Sanford Health, Valley News Live reported Jan. 2.

Each system's respective health plans, Sanford Health Plans and Security Health Plans, will continue to operate under a common management reporting and business structure, according to the report.

Sanford Health, the largest rural health system in the U.S., with 56,000 employees, will continue to serve Marshfield's patients in Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The new partnership will work with communities across the upper Midwest, including North Dakota, Minnesota, Wyoming, Iowa and Wisconsin.