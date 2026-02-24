RWJBarnabas to open multispecialty ambulatory care center 

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health is making progress on the construction of its new 67,000-square-foot multispecialty center in Howell, N.J.

The system held a topping-out ceremony Jan. 21 for the three-story facility, which will house an ASC and services from Seaview Orthopaedics, New Jersey Imaging Network, Family First Urgent Care and RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group’s heart and vascular providers. It is expected to open in late 2026 or early 2027, according to a Feb. 23 system news release.

The center will consolidate imaging, urgent care and specialty services into one site to improve care coordination for patients in the region.

The Howell site builds on RWJBarnabas Health’s regional growth, including the recent openings of an ASC in Toms River, N.J., and a nursing school in Oceanport, N.J.