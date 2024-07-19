Pain management ASC to open in Maryland medical office building

Clearway Pain Solutions has signed a lease for 10,490 square feet of space at a medical office building in Timonium, Md., according to a July 18 report from The Maryland Daily Record.

Clearway has leased 6,400 square feet of space on the ground floor of the 24,800-square-foot building and an additional 4,100 square feet of space on the second floor. The facility is now 100% leased, according to the report.

Clearway maintains more than 100 locations nationwide that focus on treating chronic pain, arthritis and problems surrounding joints and tissue.

It plans to incorporate an ASC on the ground floor of the building and aims to open in the first quarter of 2025.