Lee Health breaks ground on 60K-square-foot ASC, MOB

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health has started construction on an ASC and medical office building in Fort Myers.

The 60,000-square-foot facility will be located on the campus of Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida and HealthPark Medical Center, according to an April 1 news release from Stevens Construction.

The two-story center and ASC expands access to pediatric care.

Construction of the facility is expected to be completed in 2027, the release said.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.