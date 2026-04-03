Ohio hospital to pay $1.7M to resolve Stark law allegations

Steubenville, Ohio-based Trinity Hospital has agreed to pay $1.7 million to resolve allegations of improper financial relationships with two referring physicians in violation of the Stark law, the Justice Department said in an April 2 news release.

Between 2014 and 2022, Trinity Hospital Holding Company allegedly made rental payments for office space to two referring physicians that exceeded fair market value between.

Trinity, an affiliate of CommonSpirit Health, self-disclosed the arrangements to the government following an independent internal investigation and cooperated throughout the resolution process, for which the Justice Department credited the company in the settlement.

Becker’s has reached out to CommonSpirit and will update this story if more information becomes availabe.

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