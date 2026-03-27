15 new orthopedic practice, center openings in Q1

Orthopedic practices and ASCs showed no signs of slowing their growth in early 2026, with a number of new locations opening across the country in the first quarter. The openings span independent surgeon groups, major health systems and children’s hospitals.

Here are 15 orthopedic clinic locations and ASCs that opened in the first quarter of 2026, as reported by Becker’s.

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

Gainesville, Fla.-based University of Florida Health cut the ribbon on the UF Health Orthopaedic Surgical Center. A group of nine founding orthopedic surgeons opened an ASC in Gaithersburg, Md. Kansas City, Mo.-based Children’s Mercy opened a new clinic that houses care for both minor injuries and orthopedics. Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System cut the ribbon on a new orthopedic practice in Pascagoula, Miss. Sacramento-based Shriners Children’s Northern California opened its first off-campus extension clinic. Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute, part of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, opened a fifth orthopedic clinic and rehab site in Dunmore, Pa. The Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences opened a $2.8 million orthopedic and sports medicine clinic in Bentonville, Ark. Madison-based Orthopedic & Spine Centers of Wisconsin opened The Orthopedic & Spine Surgery Center in Middleton. Athens (Ga.) Orthopedic Clinic opened an urgent care center at its Lake Oconee Campus in Greensboro, Ga. Advanced Orthopedics New England added walk-in orthopedic urgent care services at its Bloomfield, Conn., location. Romeo Orthopaedics launched a specialty clinic in Burr Ridge, Ill. Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation and Sports Therapy opened an outpatient physical therapy facility in Erie, Pa. Houston-based Fondren Orthopedic Group opened a new practice location in The Woodlands, Texas. Five orthopedic surgeons launched The Hand, Wrist & Elbow Institute at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Chicago. Ortho NorthEast cut the ribbon on a 9,000-square-foot medical office building in Warsaw, Ind.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.