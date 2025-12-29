Novant to develop new MOB in South Carolina

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has been selected to develop a former automotive sales property in Hilton Head, S.C., into a medical facility, WTOC reported Dec. 29.

The property was sold for $4.34 in early December. Novant plans to develop the property into a 25,000-square-foot medical office building that will include urology, urgent care, primary care and physical therapy.

Future expansion planned for the space includes an additional 15,000 square feet of medical offices for a total investment of $25.3 million.