New York town board approves surgery center rezoning request

The Amherst (N.Y.) Town Board approved a rezoning request for UBMD Physician's Group-University at Buffalo (N.Y.) to build a surgery center, local NPR affiliate WBFO reports.

What you should know:

1. UBMD plans to build a two-story, 195,000-square-foot facility on the site of a former country club and golf course.

2. The facility would house a surgery center, among other entities.

3. The facility would be accompanied by a 350,000-square-foot parking ramp.

4. The center still has some regulatory approvals to earn, but construction could start later this year.

