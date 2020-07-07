New York town board approves surgery center rezoning request
The Amherst (N.Y.) Town Board approved a rezoning request for UBMD Physician's Group-University at Buffalo (N.Y.) to build a surgery center, local NPR affiliate WBFO reports.
What you should know:
1. UBMD plans to build a two-story, 195,000-square-foot facility on the site of a former country club and golf course.
2. The facility would house a surgery center, among other entities.
3. The facility would be accompanied by a 350,000-square-foot parking ramp.
4. The center still has some regulatory approvals to earn, but construction could start later this year.
